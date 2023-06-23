Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPE opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
