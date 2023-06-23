SpectralCast Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SpectralCast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $205.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.72. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after buying an additional 1,584,900 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

