Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,265 ($54.57) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXS. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.71) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($44.40) to GBX 3,870 ($49.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,817.50 ($48.85).

Spectris Price Performance

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,524 ($45.09) on Monday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($33.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,733.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,456.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,361.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

