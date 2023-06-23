Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 985,753 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Further Reading

