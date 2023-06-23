Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

