Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 337.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.