Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,980 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

