Spinnaker Trust Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 181,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 159,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.08 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.