Spinnaker Trust Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.