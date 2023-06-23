Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

VCSH stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

