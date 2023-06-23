Spinnaker Trust Sells 101 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $132.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.