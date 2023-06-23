Spinnaker Trust Sells 198 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,785,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,756,000 after acquiring an additional 232,944 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

