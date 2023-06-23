Spinnaker Trust Sells 401 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

