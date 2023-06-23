Spinnaker Trust Sells 6,004 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $415.69 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.