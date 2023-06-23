Spinnaker Trust Sells 8,282 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

LIN stock opened at $372.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

