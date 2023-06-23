Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,398. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

