Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470 ($6.01) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.22). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.01), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares changing hands.
Sports Direct International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
Recommended Stories
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Direct International
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.