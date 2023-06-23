Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $12,915.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $13.75 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.49, a PEG ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 197,855 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.