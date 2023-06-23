Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $12,915.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $13.75 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.49, a PEG ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 197,855 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.