Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.99

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$41.99 and last traded at C$42.01, with a volume of 34242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.37.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Sprott Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.00 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.2693689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 144.68%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

