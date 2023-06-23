SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Down 1.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.31 and last traded at C$18.35. 335,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 341,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

