Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.20

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.20 and traded as high as $140.59. Standex International shares last traded at $139.17, with a volume of 65,397 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $3,716,020. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

