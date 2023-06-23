Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

