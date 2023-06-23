Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 290,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

