Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,737,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,852,374 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.