Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,737,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,852,374 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.58.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
