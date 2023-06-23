State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,556 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 406,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,533. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

