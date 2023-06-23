Status Price Up 13.5% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Status has a market cap of $88.04 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,641.37 or 0.99993172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0218319 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,296,157.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

