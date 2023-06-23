Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,643 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. 190,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

