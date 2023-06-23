Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.