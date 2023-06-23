Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.71

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$66.58. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 129,800 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.85 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.4326923 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

