StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NBY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

