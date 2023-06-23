StockNews.com Downgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of ITT opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 337.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

