StockNews.com Lowers Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of FRD opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

