StockNews.com Lowers Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of FRD opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
