StockNews.com Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $38.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

