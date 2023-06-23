StockNews.com Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $119.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $127.07.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $3,758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,603 shares in the company, valued at $42,047,699.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

