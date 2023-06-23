StockNews.com Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $75.38 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $710.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

