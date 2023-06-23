StonePine Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

StonePine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,026,000. S&P Global comprises 0.5% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.90. 237,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,936. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $402.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

