Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and $1.95 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

