Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.
Studio City International Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.57.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Studio City International from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.