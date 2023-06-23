Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

Studio City International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

About Studio City International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

