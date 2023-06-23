Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $9.57. Subaru shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 22,695 shares traded.
Subaru Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Subaru from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.