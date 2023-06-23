Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $9.57. Subaru shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 22,695 shares traded.

Subaru Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Subaru during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

