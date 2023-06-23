Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

