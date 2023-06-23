Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Surge Components Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.