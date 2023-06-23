Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 63,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 384,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Surrozen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Surrozen by 284.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

