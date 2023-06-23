Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 63,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 384,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Surrozen Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Surrozen from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.