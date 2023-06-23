SushiSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.06 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $156.52 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,164,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,583,365 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.