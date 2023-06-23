Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.