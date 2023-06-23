Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

