Synopsys, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.48. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,553,000 after buying an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.