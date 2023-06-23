Synthetix Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $521.15 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00006414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 320,252,246 coins and its circulating supply is 263,215,866 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

