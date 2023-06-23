Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPRZ) Head to Head Contrast

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.64 -$147.51 million ($5.54) -1.29 MSP Recovery $27.14 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 2 0 2.67 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -42.17% -472.90% -10.74% MSP Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers. The company also offers LifeWallet, which helps first responders and healthcare providers to access patient medical histories. MSP Recovery, Inc. is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.