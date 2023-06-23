Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Up 2%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 63,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 237,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $558.46 million, a P/E ratio of -122.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Activity

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 463,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,507,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.