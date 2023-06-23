TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Down 1%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.03 ($8.73) and last traded at €8.19 ($8.90). Approximately 342,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.27 ($8.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.07) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.93) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.